Off the Beaten Path: Drive-By Art

PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson checks out an outdoor art installation that is turning heads.

Installed this week on River Road, the artwork is entitled My Heart is Very Big and measures ten feet by 42 inches. It depicts a woman walking in a field carrying a basket.

Artists Eve and Stephen Schaub, also known as the creative team “EveNSteve,” are behind the art installation.

In today’s #OffTheBeatenPath, I’m in Pawlet, Vermont with Creative Team #EveNSteve to check out their new outdoor art gallery! Check it out at 4:30/5:30pm on @WTEN 🎨🌳 pic.twitter.com/bkFN9iehU5 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) May 21, 2020

Known for their monumental scale artworks with handwritten text, it wasn’t until the lockdown that they began to display art outside – across the street from their home in a roadside hayfield.

“So many things are online by necessity now, and we were searching for a solution that allowed people to view artwork without the involvement of a screen,” says Eve Schaub. “That’s when we thought- aha! Drive-by artwork!”

The team plans to continue adding installations to the outdoor gallery. Keep checking this page for updates!

