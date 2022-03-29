DELMAR, NY. (NEWS10) – If you have a hankering for a sweet treat, Dr. Milk will see you! No prescription needed. Started by four friends, Dr. Milk specializes in bubble teas and a bevy of other beverages.

The shop opened their doors three months ago and has seen immediate success. They say TikTok has helped create a renewed interest in bubble tea.

“We want to create an atmosphere that’s really chill for people and a lot of students and kids or even professionals can come here sit down enjoy a really delicious beverage and just spend time around here,” said Henry Liu, a co-owner of Dr. Milk.

If dessert is the name of the game for you, look no further than their ice cream sundae cones! The decadent creation combines ice cream with toppings in a beautifully displayed bubble waffle. Pro-Tip: Make sure you take a picture for the gram before you take your first bite.

Dr. Milk is located at 159 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Delmar, N.Y. 12054. The shop is open everyday of the week from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.