Off the Beaten Path: Dr. Best House & Medical Exhibit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Frozen in time for more than 100 years, the Dr. Best House & Medical Exhibit is so well preserved one might think the beloved small town doctor is returning at any minute. The medical museum and home was given to the Middleburgh Library in 1991 by the family for education and to be enjoyed by the community.

The Victorian home and medical office owned by Dr. Christopher Best and his family preserves the history of a small-town American community from 1884 to 1991.

Dr. Best and his family’s home is a museum and medical exhibit in Middleburgh, on display for education and enjoyment by the community. All the details coming up on @WTEN / https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/5soW1gxn46 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) March 30, 2021

Dedicated to his community, Dr. Best was a founder of the Middleburgh telephone company in 1897. His son Duncan following in his father’s footsteps by joining him in his medical practice in 1932.

If you’re interested in visit the Dr. Best House & Medical Museum small tours are available by donation only. Call (518) 827-7200 to book yours!