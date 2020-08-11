Off the Beaten Path: ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ Scavenger Hunt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, get ready to go hunting for stars in five historic locations throughout Albany County. Collect all five and you could win a Hamilton-themed gift basket!

To honor Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton during the month of her birth, Discover Albany is hosting a scavenger hunt-tour consisting of five historic locations tied to her and her husband, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

A star will be hidden at each site on the tour, each containing some information on Eliza’s connection to the historic site.

Map of locations of the scavenger hunt.

Schuyler Mansion Ten Broeck Mansion Quackenbush Square Crailo State Historic Site First Church

Players will have to find a ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ marker at each site and take a photo with each location’s background.

Want a prize for completing the scavenger hunt? Photos must be emailed to info@albany.org by 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 to be entered to win a gift basket with Hamilton and Schuyler-themed goodies from the Albany Institute of History & Art.

