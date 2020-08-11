Off the Beaten Path: ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ Scavenger Hunt

Off the Beaten Path

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, get ready to go hunting for stars in five historic locations throughout Albany County. Collect all five and you could win a Hamilton-themed gift basket!

To honor Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton during the month of her birth, Discover Albany is hosting a scavenger hunt-tour consisting of five historic locations tied to her and her husband, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

A star will be hidden at each site on the tour, each containing some information on Eliza’s connection to the historic site.

Map of locations of the scavenger hunt.
  1. Schuyler Mansion
  2. Ten Broeck Mansion
  3. Quackenbush Square
  4. Crailo State Historic Site
  5. First Church

Players will have to find a ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ marker at each site and take a photo with each location’s background.

Want a prize for completing the scavenger hunt? Photos must be emailed to info@albany.org by 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 to be entered to win a gift basket with Hamilton and Schuyler-themed goodies from the Albany Institute of History & Art.

More Off the Beaten Path

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga