ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, get ready to go hunting for stars in five historic locations throughout Albany County. Collect all five and you could win a Hamilton-themed gift basket!
To honor Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton during the month of her birth, Discover Albany is hosting a scavenger hunt-tour consisting of five historic locations tied to her and her husband, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
A star will be hidden at each site on the tour, each containing some information on Eliza’s connection to the historic site.
- Schuyler Mansion
- Ten Broeck Mansion
- Quackenbush Square
- Crailo State Historic Site
- First Church
Players will have to find a ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ marker at each site and take a photo with each location’s background.
Want a prize for completing the scavenger hunt? Photos must be emailed to info@albany.org by 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 to be entered to win a gift basket with Hamilton and Schuyler-themed goodies from the Albany Institute of History & Art.
More Off the Beaten Path
- Off the Beaten Path: ‘Discover Eliza’s Albany’ Scavenger Hunt
- Off the Beaten Path: Albany Institute of History & Art
- Off the Beaten Path: 518 Fairy Homes
- Off the Beaten Path: Pheasant Hollow Golf Course
- Off the Beaten Path: One Trick Pony