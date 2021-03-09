Off the Beaten Path: Delmar Rocks

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A joy-spreading treasure hunt called “Delmar Rocks” started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for families to discover Delmar while spreading smiles. It was inspired by a similar movement in Connecticut.

Hidden in secret and not-so-secret locations around Delmar are beautiful and eye-catching hand-painted rocks.

Tanya Underwood, a Delmar mom and longtime resident, started “Delmar Rocks” as a way to spread a little cheer in her community.

On the back of each rock reads “if found please post on the Delmar Rocks Facebook group”, with the goal of sharing the little pieces of art with others. Clues for each rock’s location can also be found on the account.

Underwood doesn’t work alone, Bill and Aleta Lyons help paint the rocks and then hide them around the area. While many of the rocks are painted personally by Aleta, people have been inspired by the movement to paint and hide their own rocks.

Here’s a slideshow of some of the “Delmar Rocks”: