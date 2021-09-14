Off the Beaten Path: Dakota Ridge Farm

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located just south of Saratoga Springs in Ballston Spa, Dakota Ridge Farm is situated on 42 acres of woods, creek side, ponds and pastures. They offer farm tours, llama treks, animal assisted therapy (including special needs groups), educational visits, as well as llama sales, and rescue and re-homing of llamas.

It all began in 1990, when Gary Capasso bought Katrina a llama named Dakota as a wedding present.

From one llama to now more than 60 llamas. This week, the couple welcoming two baby llamas.

Want to help name their newest additions, a boy and a girl? Weigh in here!

Dakota Ridge Farm recently returning from the 2021 New York State Fair Llama Show where they won many accolades.

Want to take a llama trek? Do you want to schedule a farm visit? You can email Katrina Capasso or visit their website.