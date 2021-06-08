Off the Beaten Path: Cobleskill Diner

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 1983, the Cobleskill Diner has been serving up comfort food with an extra helping of smiles. Find out why many people call the family run and operated establishment the area’s “best kept secret”!

Barbara Rickard had a dream of opening a café in the town of Cobleskill. Her husband, Ivan, making that dream come true in 1983. From that opening day, it quickly became the spot for friends to eat, chat and reminisce.

Many years and a few additions later, the Cobleskill Diner is still run by the same family.

Barbara and Ivan are enjoying retirement, but they still remain a big part of the diner while their daughter Denene McLaughlin and grandsons continue its legacy.

From their burgers to their sky-high ice cream cones, there’s one big reason why the diner has been able to not only survive, but thrive all these years: their loyal customers.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for 🍦!!!



Next week's Off the Beaten Path location serves up some of the largest ice cream cones you have ever seen for under $5!



Don't miss the sweet story on Tuesday😋 @WTEN https://t.co/t6szGlZeU3 pic.twitter.com/vIYrh9qeRN — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) June 3, 2021

Started by their late father Ray McLaughlin, the reason their large serving of ice cream cones are so affordable is because he wanted a way to give back to the community.

“We do that to pretty much give back to the community just because they’ve supported us so long through thick and thin… floods, through this pandemic… we just do it to see smiles on people’s faces,” said Kyle McLaughlin.