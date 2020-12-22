Off the Beaten Path: CLAYFEST

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Clay Arts Center is hosting its first annual holiday invitational exhibition called CLAYFEST. The holiday showcase is a compilation of functional and decorative works by clay artists from across the country.

The exhibition opened on Saturday, November 21 and runs through January 16, 2021.

CLAYFEST features a diverse collection of items like cups, mugs, bowls, teapots, pitchers, vases, as well as ceramic jewelry and holiday ornaments.

Participating artists include Jen Allen, Nolan Baumgartner, Hayne Bayless, Adam Chau, Bethany Cohen, Dawn Dishaw, Alexandra Fitzgerald, Steven Hill, Bryan Hopkins, Cheyenne Mallo, Jess Palmer, Doug Peltzman, Darren Prodger, Don Reynolds, Zoey Scheler, Melanie Sherman, Wayne Smith, Mike Stumbras and Jon Townley.

They are open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment. The address for the Saratoga Clay Arts Center is 167 Hayes Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Call 518-581-2529 or email info@saratogaclayarts.org for more information.