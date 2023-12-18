ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost two decades, Cheesecake Machismo has been making a name for itself around the world for its award-winning cheesecakes. Known for selling out before closing time, customers will line up outside their door prior to opening to score a cheesecake.

“Nothing has ever been written down so we don’t really measure, well there’s certain things you measure, but it’s all made to texture so it’s more of an artistry than following a recipe,” said Lynn Beaumont.

Due to popularity, they don’t take orders. There’s also a limit on how much you can order: 12 slices or one whole cake.

Cheesecake Machismo is located at 293 Hamilton Street in Albany. The shop is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon – 8 p.m.