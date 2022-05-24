TOWN OF GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chatfield Museum is home to hundreds of artifacts documenting the history of the town of Greenfield. Run by the Town of Greenfield Historical Society, the group is dedicated to preserving the history of their town.

Located in Middle Grove, the building was once a high school in the 1800’s before it was eventually transformed into a museum. Inside the building, you’ll find photographs, clothing, books and other historical artifacts – some dating back to 1790.

“The town was mainly an agrarian community for many many years. I know young kids often find it amazing when you look at what people used to do on an everyday basis and it’s just a perspective on local history that you don’t always get in a larger museum,” said Robert Roeckle, vice president of the Town of Greenfield Historical Society.

Beginning in July, the museum will host tours on Fridays between 4 and 6 p.m. If you can’t wait until then, interested guests can contact the historical society directly to set up a private visit.