RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

There are more than one waterfall tucked away in the Capital Region, if you know where to look for them.

Our first stop hunting down waterfalls takes us to Cohoes Falls, the second largest waterfall in New York State.

Also stopping at Rensselaerville Falls along the way! It was a short hike, but one I highly recommend.