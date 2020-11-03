Off the Beaten Path: Chapman Museum

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the 1960s, the Chapman Museum has been preserving the pasts of Glens Falls, Queensbury, and its surrounding communities.

Inside the historic building, you’ll find exhibits, archival materials, and more than 10,000 photographs that document the history of the Glens Falls and Queensbury region.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, the museum has a collection of WWII posters on display until Veteran’s Day.

Interested in visiting the museum? They’re open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

