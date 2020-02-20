Off the Beaten Path: Catskill Cat Shop

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attention Cat Lovers: Catskill is calling!

Last weekend, Kira Goldfarb’s dream of opening a cat-themed shop came true.

From jewelry to stationary, Cat on the Corner is the ultimate destination for cat-themed merchandise for both humans and felines. Inside the tiny Main Street shop, you’ll find items from all over the world.

During the grand opening of Cat on the Corner on Feb. 15th, one hundred feline fans showed up to check out the unique shop.

Kira Goldfarb cutting the ribbon during the grand opening

Kira Goldfarb in front of her shop on the grand opening

Cat on the Corner celebration cake

Goldfarb has been creating and selling her own unique made-to-order pet items online for the past five years.

“As the ultimate cat lover, my hope is that Cat on the Corner will inspire people from all over to check out Catskill and most of all, own the cat lady title and be proud of it,” she said.

