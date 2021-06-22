Off the Beaten Path: Cat’n Around Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new litter in town! The cat statues in Catskill have returned to town for the 15th anniversary of the beloved art event called Cat’n Around Catskill.

This year there are 53 unique and colorful cat statues by local artists to experience.

The works of art will be on display from Memorial Day to mid-September.

“A Tail of Two Kitties” by Wendy Doney

“A Tail of Two Kitties” by Wendy Doney

“Kindness Kitty 3” by Bonnie Caro, Kindness Rocks Catskill

“Tag You’re It” by Jesse Bidwell

“Kitty Le Pew” by Jessica L. Walker

“Purr-tina” by Brian Bolde [SHOW SLIDESHOW]

“Minny Puss” by Theresa Rowe Obert

“Meowdusa” by The Breithaupts



“Winter Light” by Ray Sperzel

In September, the cats will go up for auction to raise money for both the artists and local community events and causes. The Cat’s Meow Auction & Gala allows people from all over the world the opportunity to bring a little Catskill home to where they live.

The community can also weigh in with voting for the 2021 People’s Choice Award.

Ready to visit? Here is this year’s cats and the map!