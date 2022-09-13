CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-three colorful Adirondack chairs are sprinkled up and down Main Street in Cambridge. Youth students in the area are the artists behind the literacy-themed chairs.

Connie Brooks, the owner of Battenkill Books, spearheaded the endeavor. In the spring she put a call out to young artists on social media asking them to participate in the project. She was going to start with four chairs, but the response was overwhelmingly.

“We have 23 chairs in the community and those are from 19 artists,” she said.

Artists ranging in age from eight to age 20 participated in the project. Each painted chair tells a different story centered around the theme of books and reading.

