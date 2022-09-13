CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twenty-three colorful Adirondack chairs are sprinkled up and down Main Street in Cambridge. Youth students in the area are the artists behind the literacy-themed chairs.
Connie Brooks, the owner of Battenkill Books, spearheaded the endeavor. In the spring she put a call out to young artists on social media asking them to participate in the project. She was going to start with four chairs, but the response was overwhelmingly.
“We have 23 chairs in the community and those are from 19 artists,” she said.
Artists ranging in age from eight to age 20 participated in the project. Each painted chair tells a different story centered around the theme of books and reading.
Currently, you can find these artists’ chairs at these locations:
- Anna Bailey – Glens Falls National Bank (2)
- Aidan Cannistraci – Forget Me Not Consignment
- Allie Chuhta – West End Deli Works
- Lauren Chuhta – One Hair Studio
- Lena Dolmetsch – Noble Ace Hardware
- Madeline Flint – Black Dog Wine & Liquor (2)
- Evelyn Franklin – West End Deli Works
- Faith Hewitt – My Shop Around the Corner (2), 53 West Main St. (Park)
- Estella Kvinlaug – Noble Ace Hardware
- Grace Lajeunesse – One Hair Studio
- Ewan Lederer-Barnes – 12 East Main St.
- Gwen Lederer-Barnes – 12 East Main St.
- Rahe Lulla – Busy Bee Florist
- Gia Lucchin Murphy – Forget Me Not Consignment
- Althea Radocchia – Battenkill Books
- Josha Roopnarine – 1 Washington St.
- Maizie Steele – Battenkill Books
- Mary Jean Steele – 53 West Main St. (Park)
- Charlotte Townsend – 1 Washington St.