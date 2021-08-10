Off the Beaten Path: Cairo Bears

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bears are roaming the streets of Cairo this summer! But don’t worry, the only thing these animals are hungry for is attention.
On display from now until Labor Day in September, the Cairo bear statues are one again gracing the streets of Cairo, Round Top, Purling, Acra, South Cairo, and South Durham.
The Cairo NY Bears Community Art Project is a fundraiser that will benefit Cairo Development Foundation’s Main Street revitalization projects.
Following their summer on the streets, the bears will be auctioned off at our Cairo Bears Auction and Gala on Saturday September 11, 2021. Artists will receive a 25% share of the auctioned gross amount and the net proceeds will go towards the Cairo Development Foundation for future projects to beautify and improve the town.
The art project is similar to one in other neighboring communities, most popularly Cat n’ Around Catskill, the cat statues in Catskill.
In Greenville, they have an outdoor artist duck exhibit running now until September 7, 2021.
And in the Village of Coxsackie, owls line the streets this summer all for a good cause.