Off the Beaten Path: Cairo Bears

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bears are roaming the streets of Cairo this summer! But don’t worry, the only thing these animals are hungry for is attention.

On display from now until Labor Day in September, the Cairo ​bear statues are ​one again gracing ​the ​streets ​of ​Cairo, ​Round Top, ​Purling, Acra, ​South ​Cairo, ​and ​South ​Durham. ​

The ​Cairo NY Bears Community Art Project is ​a ​fundraiser that will benefit Cairo ​Development ​Foundation’s Main Street revitalization projects.

Following ​their ​summer ​on ​the ​streets, ​the ​bears ​will be ​auctioned ​off ​at ​our ​Cairo ​Bears ​Auction ​and ​Gala on Saturday September 11, 2021. ​Artists ​will ​receive ​a ​25% ​share ​of ​the auctioned ​gross ​amount and the ​net ​proceeds ​will ​go ​towards ​the ​Cairo ​Development ​Foundation ​for future ​projects ​to ​beautify ​and ​improve ​the ​town.

The art project is similar to one in other neighboring communities, most popularly Cat n’ Around Catskill, the cat statues in Catskill.

In Greenville, they have an outdoor artist duck exhibit running now until September 7, 2021.

And in the Village of Coxsackie, owls line the streets this summer all for a good cause.