TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Butterfly Plant Studio in Troy is celebrating two years in business. The store offers a wide variety of potted plants, jewelry, artwork and home decor items.

Butterfly Plant Studio is located at 1809 5th Ave. in Troy. The store is open Wednesday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.