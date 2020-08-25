Off the Beaten Path: Bowman Orchards

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located just a few minutes from Clifton Park, Bowman Orchards is a family-run farm that has been making memories for generations. While their claim to fame is apples, that’s not the only sweet offering at this hidden gem.

Bought in 1952, Ray and Bev Bowman opened the farm for business that same fall season, selling apples, cider and baked goods off of apple crates outside their garage. Ray and Bev had 5 children: Danny, Dave, Jackie, Kevin, and Rick.

In 2004, Kevin Bowman and his wife, Martha, took over ownership of the farm.

While they are known for their large variety of apples, the farm also offers other fresh produce depending on the time of year. Right now, their late summer you-pick offerings include blackberries, peaches, sunflowers and early apples.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wear masks when they cannot maintain social distancing. Gloves and pre-purchased carton/bags are given out prior to entering the field.

Apple season will officially begin Labor Day weekend.

More Off the Beaten Path