Off the Beaten Path: Bottomless Bricks

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits Bottomless Bricks to check out the popular new destination bringing Lego lovers from all over to Adams, Mass.

Earlier this month, Erin and Shane Laundry opened the creative place space to offer a fun activity for people of all ages to enjoy.

The store offers private parties, in addition to the popular “Build & Play” hours during the weekends for kids and familes.

For AFOLs, Adult Fans of Legos, they’re offering events like “Brick & Brew” and nights dedicated to Minifigure trading. Visit here to see their full calendar of events.