Off the Beaten Path: Blooms By Marie

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are underway at Blooms By Marie for Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re looking for the traditional or anything but, Marie Campbell promises to deliver a personal touch.

The florist and designer was born in Jamaica. She said her love for flowers began blooming at a young age.

“So I was born in Jamaica, lived there for 14 years, from there I developed a love for flowers. Jamaica is just an island, so there’s flowers everywhere,” said Campbell.

After more than 30 years as an Albany nurse, she decided to retire her scrubs and picked up floral clippers. During the pandemic, she opened her small business on Madison Ave. and three months later she outgrew it. She ended up moving into a bigger space next door.

“I’ve live in Albany for forty-something years! It’s not just a business for me, it’s about serving and delivering what folks are looking for!” said Campbell.

Looking to place an order for someone special on Valentine’s Day? Bloom By Marie is taking orders now!