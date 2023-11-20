DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Dream starting for a new business owner. Shilpi Debuka, originally from India, is making a name for herself in Delmar.

“It’s not an easy task to balance family, I have a full time job but at the end of the day, I feel accomplished at least I took my first step,” said Debuka.

She purchased the business from the original owner earlier this year. She kept the menu in place, but added items to it like authentic Indian chai teas.

The café plans to expand their hours during the holidays. For now, they’re open Tuesday-Sunday. Bliss is located at 278 Delaware Ave. in Delmar.