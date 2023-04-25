SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A candy store in Schenectady is serving up a taste of your childhood! From homemade chocolate to old-fashioned candies, you don’t need a sweet tooth to enjoy a trip to Bittersweet Candy.

It all started in 2005, when Heather Lent used to make homemade chocolate bark as a present for friends and family during the holidays. She started selling it online before opening her first storefront in Poughkeepsie. She eventually moved the business to Schenectady, to be closer to her family.

“Whether you come in for chocolate and you just love homemade chocolate, or you see Necco wafers, and that’s what was your candy as a kid, everybody just comes in and they’re immediately excited and happy! So, I mean how can you have a bad day when that’s your job,” said Lent.

From cherry pistachio to salty pretzel to “cereal killer” varieties, she offers a lot of different flavors of her chocolate bark. She also has small-batch chocolates, available in different molds (sometimes funny shapes!).

The store is located on 173 Jay Street. The store is closed on Monday, and open Tuesday – Sunday.