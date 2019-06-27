Off the Beaten Path: Berry Picking

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

It’s strawberry season! And in this “Off the Beaten Path” segment, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes a trip to the Best Berry Farm to learn more about what it takes to participate in this affordable summer activity.

The Best Berry Farm is located at:

1078 Best Rd

East Greenbush, New York 12061

Call (518) 286-0607 for daily hours and prices for u-pick times.