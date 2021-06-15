Off the Beaten Path: Beekman 1802 Mercantile

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in Schoharie County is the one and only storefront for this major beauty company. Without Sharon Springs, Beekman 1802 wouldn’t be the company it is today.

Beekman 1802 was born when Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman Farm. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home.

When a local farmer couldn’t take care of his goats anymore, they said they’d help.

One act of kindness later and a few goat milk soap trials at the kitchen table later, Beekman 1802 is one of the largest independent skincare companies in the country.

While they sale their products online, at ULTA Beauty, HSN & QVC and other major retailers – their one and only storefront can be found on Main Street in Sharon Springs.

Usually decorated to the nines, the mercantile is hard to miss and a highlight of the town.

For the latest hours and directions to the Beekman 1802 Mercantile, visit their website.