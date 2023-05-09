MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday! If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with something special, Balet Flowers and Design in Malta is sprouting with ideas.

On Earth Day, Suzanne Balet Haight opened the doors on their new flower and arts barn which features work by local artisans, her handmade pottery and ceramics, and a special area for classes and demonstrations.

Balet Flowers and Design is located at 5041 Nelson Ave Ext. in Malta. For hours of operation, visit their website or call 518-584-8555.