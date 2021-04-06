Off the Beaten Path: Baby Animal Days at Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Baby Animals Day is back at Indian Ladder Farms! The farm fan favorite gives families the opportunity to see, pet, and learn about baby farm animals.

Running from April 1 through May 9, this year this is three exhibits that showcase the animals. At the Baby Animal Barn, come face-to-face with chicks, turkey poults, ducklings, goslings, bunnies, lambs, goat kids, pigs, and a calf. At the Goat Playground pet and play with goat kids and goat moms.

Occupancy of the exhibits will be limited to allow for social distancing and anyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask. Handwashing facilities are also provided, according to the farm.

BABY GOATS 🍼🐐



We’re checking out a farm fan favorite in this week’s Off the Beaten Path!! You’re not going to want to miss it tomorrow on @WTEN & https://t.co/t6szGlZeU3 🚗 pic.twitter.com/D3tGXpmkyJ — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) April 5, 2021

And new this year is the Chicken Café, home to a flock of chickens where kids can go in small groups to feed the birds.

Baby Animals Week at Indian Ladder Farms gives kids a chance to see their favorite animals up close

The cost is $10 and one adult gets free admission with each paid child admission. Kids under one year of age get in free.

The undercover outdoor event is on a first come first serve basis—no reservations required. Baby Animal Days is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.