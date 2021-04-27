Off the Beaten Path: Art Omi

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Art Omi is a not-for-profit arts center and 120-acre outdoor sculpture and architecture park in Columbia County. Art Omi offers residency programs for international artists, writers, dancers, musicians and architects.

According to their website, “Since its founding, Art Omi has been guided by the principle that artistic expression transcends economic, political, and cultural boundaries.”

To date, Art Omi has hosted more than 2,000 artists from more than 100 countries.

Situated on one-hundred and twenty acres in the Hudson Valley, Art Omi presents the works of contemporary artists and architects, and offers a range of large-scale works in nature, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery.

The park currently offers more than 60 works by artists and architects on view, with pieces added or exchanged each year.

On display in their gallery until May 16, when is brunch is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings and objects in-between by Kianja Strobert. The Benenson Center is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., so plan accordingly if you want to visit the park too!

Art Omi welcomes the public to its events and grounds free of charge, and is open daily. To help maintain social distancing guidelines, they ask visitors to register a date and time on the weekends.

The outdoor park is best discovered by foot, bike or snowshoe in the winter.