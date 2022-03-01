COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Aria’s Apothecary, you can find a haven for all things self-care. Owner Talia Lamiano teamed up with her daughter, Aria, to ignite their dream business and it all started with their homemade candles.

Lamiano’s passion for high quality self-care products stems from her own experiences with allergic reactions to synthetic scents.

“I always loved scented candles, soaps and lotions, but the synthetic scents in them gave me awful headaches and made my skin break out. Six years ago I started making my own candles so that I could control the ingredients. By making them in small batches I was able to eliminate the toxins that were giving me those side effects. I never thought of it as a business, I just loved making and burning my own candles,” she said.



At the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Talia was at home with Aria and began to teach her how to make candles. As they got more experienced they experimented with new natural scents and beautiful, unique jars.

“The response was incredible and my hobby started to turn into a business,” she said.

As her business as a vendor at “Eat in the Street” grew, Talia started to see the possibility of bringing together likeminded toxin-free product makers for a retail store to cater to the self-care needs of discerning customers. In addition to Talia and Aria’s candles, the store carries toxin-free lotions, toners, bath bombs, body butters, lip balm, facial serums, beard oil, beard wax, and goat milk soaps, in addition to artisan chocolates and accessories like jewelry, knit goods and nail polish.

For those seeking a unique gift, Talia will be preparing gift baskets of her curated assortment of self-care products.

Aria’s Apothecary at 192 Remsen Street and is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.