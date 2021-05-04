Off the Beaten Path: Albany Ninja Lab

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ninja has become a new way to train and at the Ninja Labs, it’s understood that fitness should always be fun. For two years, with two locations, the Ninja Labs are helping create the next generation of Ninja warriors.

Inspired by NBC’s hit television show American Ninja Warrior, Saratoga Ninja Lab opened in August of 2018 and took the region by storm. Driven by its success, less than a year later a second location in Albany was opened in Crossgates Commons.

“We want to get everyone excited about being active, and all are welcome to build their functional strength and agility through this new method of training, no matter where they are in their own fitness journey. We want everyone to find their inner Ninja!,” said Dan Kirchner, general manager at the Ninja Labs.

From now until June, both the Saratoga Ninja Lab (9 Stonebreak Dr., Suite 3, Malta) and the Albany Ninja Lab (161 Washington Ave Ext, Suite 104B, Albany) will transform into a Nerf warzone twice a month, giving kids a safe and fun environment to play and run.

Ninja Nerf Nights are coming up at both locations on:

Albany Ninja Lab

May 7

May 21

June 4

June 18

Saratoga Ninja Lab

May 14

May 28

June 11

June 25

For Ninja Nerf Nights, the cost is $25 per player and runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m.