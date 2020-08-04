Off the Beaten Path: Albany Institute of History & Art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Albany Institute of History & Art reopened its doors after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 1791, it is one of the oldest museums in the country.

Housing artwork from all over the world, the museum specializes in collections documenting the life and culture of the Upper Hudson Valley region from the late seventeenth century to present day.

Running until the end of August, the ‘Recycled & Refashioned’ exhibition showcases the artwork of Ruby Silvious who uses recycled products to make her art.

Interested in visiting the museum? According to their website, here are the museum’s current safety guidelines:

SAFETY GUIDELINES

If you are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please visit another time. CDC’s list of symptoms of Coronavirus Please note that New York State has issued a COVID-19 Travel Advisory restricting travel from certain states. You can find more information and the list of restricted states here.

All staff and visitors over the age of 2 must wear a mask or face covering while at the museum. Free single-use masks will be available at the Admissions Desk if you do not bring one. New York State Executive Order 202.17

Please practice social distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of six feet from those outside your party.

Visitors are encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations positioned throughout the museum, and thoroughly wash hands in the restroom.

Follow posted directional markers and signs indicating occupancy limits.

While the museum accepts walk-in visitors, they recommend purchasing a timed ticket in advance of your visit.

