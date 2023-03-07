GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in downtown Glens Falls, Adirondack Salt Cave is a wellness center that offers massages, reiki, and dry salt therapy. Dana and Greg Russell opened the family-owned business in 2017.

The cornerstone of the center is their salt cave. Dry salt therapy, or halotherapy, helps with respiratory issues, skin conditions and boosting the immune system. The cave is kept around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sessions in the salt cave are 45 minutes long but you can also book a massage in the salt cave or attend one of their events.

Pricing for sessions in the Salt Cave are as follows:

Single Session | $40

Seniors 65+ and Veteran / Military | $20

Series of 3 Sessions | $114 (5% discount, Expires in 3 Months)

Series of 5 Sessions | $180 (10% discount, Expires in 5 Months)

Series of 10 Sessions | $320 (20% discount, Expires in 10 Months)

Private Session | $250 (Room is for the exclusive use of the client and their guests)

Here is a list of their events in March 2023:

3/10 Yoga Nidra – 6:30 p.m.

3/12 Gentle Yoga – 9 a.m.

3/12 Restorative Yoga – 11 a.m.

3/12 Acupuncture-Allergy Boost – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

3/20- Pendulum Jar Class (3 classes: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.)

3/26 Aromatherapy Class: Essential Oils for Personality (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Adirondack Salt Cave is located at 11 Broad Street. For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (518) 798-2343.