Off the Beaten Path: 518 Fairy Homes

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For you to stumble upon this week’s Off the Beaten Path, you’ll need to look under bushes, near trees, and at the base of walls.

‘518 Fairy Homes‘ is a summer learning project created by the libraries of the Mohawk Valley Library System (MVLS). The program provides opportunities for families and communities to work together, using social-distancing guidelines and natural “found” materials, to build imaginative and magical fairy and gnome homes.

“It is so rewarding to see all the ideas people come up with and the pictures of fairy and gnome homes they share. We even found a gnome home on a hike in the Adirondack wilderness – an unexpected treat,” said Jennie Mosher, program director at the Schoharie Free Library.

Mosher says although she doesn’t know exactly how many magical homes have been created, she estimates there are at least 100.

Families and children who participate in the project are encouraged to share photos of the tiny homes online using #518FairyHomes.

The project’s website, 518fairyhomes.com, includes information on how to build fairy and gnome homes. Additionally, MVLS is sharing videos related to fairies and gnomes on the Mohawk Valley Library System YouTube channel to provide access to virtual learning opportunities.

More Off the Beaten Path