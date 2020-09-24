OTBP Digital Exclusive: Meet the Empty Pockets Ranch animals

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, meet the colorful cast of characters that call this week’s Off the Beaten Path destination, Empty Pockets Ranch, their home.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, the farm welcomes visitors interested in meeting the animals, checking out the country shop, and picking their own pumpkins.

If you’re lucky, you might meet Charlotte and Daisy, their new piggy arrivals.

