Digital Exclusive: Genealogist shares how to research your family tree

(NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, Genealogist Lisa Dougherty gives suggestions on the best ways you can go about researching your ancestry.

With 25 years experience in family history research, Genealogist Lisa Dougherty provides workshops, online lessons and more to help people find out where they came from. Learn more about her weekly online offerings, right here.

