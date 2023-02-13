ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The super bowl may not include either the Jets or Giants this season, but that didn’t stop football fans in the capital region from going to McGeary’s Irish pub to enjoy food, drinks, and the super bowl.

“Football Sundays are about good friends, good food, and a nice drink on the side,” said Kacie Kendall.

To go along with the food and drinks, football is a must. Even if your team is not in the big game, Matt Brown said it’s okay to pick a side.

“I’m a Browns fan, so I root for the browns, but on the side, I root for the eagles because the eagles gotta fly,” Brown said.

Regardless of the outcome of super bowl 57, the spirit of sports fandom is strong here in the capital region, and hopefully, it will stay here at McGeary’s for more super bowls to come.