NFL to restrict unvaccinated employees without ‘bona fide’ reasons

(WTRF) — The NFL informed teams that any employee who refuses a COVID-19 vaccination without “bona fide medical or religious ground” will be barred access within the team facilities and won’t work directly with players.

“In light of expanded vaccine eligibility, it is appropriate now to take further steps to educate about and promote vaccine availability and acceptance within the NFL,” the league said in a statement.

The employees will be barred from Tier 1 or Tier 2 status. The tiers are designed to limit access to restricted areas such as the practice and stadium fields, sidelines, locker rooms, and training rooms to essential personnel only. Teams must assign tiers to all their employees, and workers must wear a tiered photograph credential to spell out their access.