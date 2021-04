GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Police made another arrest as they continue to investigate the stabbing death of a Gloversville man.

Police arrested Ja'Quah McCall, 19, of Albany, in connection to the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old William Guzek. McCall was charged with Conspiracy in the First Degree. Police said he conspired with someone under the age of 16 to commit a Class A Felony.