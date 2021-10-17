With Cowboys in town, Patriots seek to earn 1st home win of season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are looking to get back to .500 as they host the 4-1 Cowboys on Sunday.

After just squeaking by the Texans last week, the Patriots defense is now set to go up against one of the most high-powered offenses in the league right now. The Cowboys have scored more first-quarter points than any other team so far this season, while the Patriots sit at 26th.

The Patriots are also trying to notch their first win at Gillette Stadium this season. The team hasn’t started 0-3 at home since 1993.

The team’s offense line woes are slowly starting to improve. On Thursday, left guard Mike Onwenu returned to practice after spending some time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn was also on the list, but he wasn’t seen at practice on Wednesday or Thursday, along with tackle Justin Herron.

Gorgeous day in Foxboro…at #Patriots practice, Mike Onwenu is back and off the COVID-19 reserve list. Absent? Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron and Shaun Wade. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cErlcxBcch — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) October 14, 2021

Cornerback Shaun Wade has also been absent as he deals with a concussion.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Before the game — be sure to join us for New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh will break down the matchup and provide insight you can’t get anywhere else. Plus – find out their predictions for the game!

Then — be sure to stick around for the Patriots Wrap at 11:45 p.m. on WPRI 12 for replays, reaction and analysis.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

Dallas holds a 7-6 record against New England all-time, but the Patriots have won the last six matchups.

Bill Belichick has a 6-1 record against the Cowboys in his career, while Mike McCarthy has a 1-3 record against the Patriots in his career.

Mac Jones has 135 completions in his first five career starts, tying the record set by the Bengals’ Joe Burrow last season.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk played for the Cowboys from 2007-2009.

Quotes

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on Dallas QB Dak Prescott: “You see it, it’s everywhere. Dak’s been on point.”

QB Mac Jones on Dallas CB Trevon Diggs: “Obviously, you can’t be afraid of anybody, but you want to know where he’s at.”

CB J.C. Jackson on the New England secondary: “I believe in my secondary. We’ve always been good in the secondary. I feel like we can match up with every team in the NFL.”