Pats outduel Texans, win 25-22 on Folks kick

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, top, leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column this week as they head down to Houston to face the 1-3 Texans.

Houston started the game with a drive that lasted over 10 minutes, ending with a touchdown from QB Dave Mills to TE Antony Auclair, putting them up 6-0.

The Patriots then tied it up on their first possession, taking up about half the time, when RB Damien Harris took it in for the score, tying the game at 6-6.

The Texans then took a 12-6 lead after Mills hit WR Chris Moore for a 67-yard TD.

The Pats were gaining good ground on their next possession and looked like they were going to score until, on 2nd and goal at the Texans 5, Harris fumbled that was recovered by the Texans.

Both teams traded field goals before the half, giving the Texans a 15-9 lead.

The Patriots started the second half with the ball, but it didn’t last long as Mac Jones threw an interception on the second play, giving the ball back to the Texans.

Two plays later, Mills hit WR Chris Conley for a 37-yard TD, making it 22-9.

After going 3-and-out on their next drive, the Pats held the Texans to a 4th-and-2 when P Cameron Johnston kicked it off a teammates head, giving the Pats good field position.

The next two drives ended with field goals, chipping away at the lead, making it 22-15 Texans.

The Texans had a chance to go up 10, but missed a 40-yard field goal attempt. The took their missed opportunity and turned it into 7 as Jones found WR N’Keal Harry in the endzone, tying the game, 22-22.

The Pats D came up big on the next drive, forcing another 3-and-out. With the game winding down, Jones led the offense to inside the 5-yard line with less than 2 minutes to go.

On a 4th-and-3 on the Texans 3-yard-line, with 17 seconds to go, Folk put it through the uprights, giving the Pats the victory, 25-22.

Next week, the Patriots are back home against the Cowboys.

