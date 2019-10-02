Patriots working out kickers after placing Gostkowski on IR

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have had just three placekickers in the Bill Belichick era but that’s likely to soon change.

The team on Wednesday was working out kickers inside Gillette Stadium after placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

According to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Gostkowski has a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, per source. He is expected to be ready to kick for the 2020 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski was not present for the media portion of practice on Wednesday, nor was tight end Benjamin Watson who’s set to rejoin the team after serving a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Since Belichick took over, the Patriots’ kicking duties have primarily been handled by Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri, with Shayne Graham taking over for nine games in 2010 following an injury to Gostkowski.

Gostkowski has attempted every field goal and extra point for New England since the beginning of the 2011 season. His effectiveness has been a point of concern as of late, having missed four extra points and a field goal so far this year.

Prior to the Stephen Gostkowski to IR news, @MHershgordon asked Bill Belichick if he had any concern about the #Patriots kicking struggles:@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/I8w9smYEd2 — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 2, 2019

The undefeated Patriots are getting ready to face the 0-4 Redskins in Washington on Sunday.