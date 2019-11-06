Patriots suit up for practice ahead of bye-week break

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will have some much-needed time off this weekend but before resting up, the team got together Wednesday for the only practice of their bye week.

While the Patriots are coming off their first loss of the season handed to them by the Baltimore Ravens, there was a positive vibe during practice as they look ahead to the back half of their schedule.

Tight end Ben Watson and safety Patrick Chung weren’t present for Wednesday’s practice.

Here’s a look at the only padded #Patriots practice of the bye week. Pat Chung/Ben Watson missing from stretching. pic.twitter.com/a8uu7jMaFu — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 6, 2019

The team will be off Thursday to Sunday, giving them a chance to heal and catch their collective breath before they return next Monday to continue getting ready to face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

