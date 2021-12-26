Patriots fall to second place in the AFC East after loss to Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots dropped to second place in the division after losing to the Bills

The Pats started the game receiving the opening kickoff, but did not gain any positive yards and were forced to punt it to the Bills.

The Bills offense took the field at their own 39-yard line. They drove it down the field until a 4th-and-2, when they decided to go for it.

Bills QB Josh Allen then found WR Isaiah McKenzie in end zone, making it 7-0 Bills.

On the next Patriots possession, they also found themselves in a 4th down situation, which they also decided to go for.

On 4th-and-1 from the Bills 16, Jones tossed it to Harris, who gained 12-yards for the 1st down.

On the next play, Jones handed off to Harris again, this time her went for 16-yards and the score, tying it at 7-7.

On the Bills next possession, they started at their 25-yard line, driving it 68-yards down the field, including a 25-yard run by Allen, but were not able to complete on a 3rd-and-4 for from the Patriots 7-yard line and had to settle for a field goal, making it 10-7 Bills.

The Patriots got the ball back, but on 2nd-and10 from their own 33-yard-line, Jones’s pass for N’Keal Harry was tipped in the air and intercepted by Bills Safety Micah Hyde.

The Bills again on 4th-and-1, but the Allen’s pass to WR Emmanuel Sanders was off target, giving the ball back to Jones and the Pats with just under 5 minutes left in the half.

The Bills held the Pats to a 3-and-out and were forced to kick deep from their own territory, giving the Bills and Allen a first down at the Patriots 42-yard-line.

For the third time in the half, the Bills went for it on 4th down, this time 4th and 7 from the Patriots 39-yard-line.

After Allen was able to get DT Christin Barmore to jump offsides, which made it 4th-and-2 from the 34, he found WR Stefon Diggs for a 23-yard gain.

Three plays later, Allen again found Diggs, this time for a 12-yard TD, widening the lead to 17-7, and that’s the way it went into the half.

To start the 2nd half, the Bills put together a 14 play, 64 drive, but the Pats held them to afield goal, making it 20-7.

The Pats came out ready to play on the first possession of the 2nd half, as Harris ran for 31-yards on the opening play.

On a 4th-and-3 t the Buffalo 10, Jones was able to find Meyers for a gain of 7-yards, leading to a Harris TD, cutting the lead to 20-14.

However, the Bills came back and put up a TD after a 2-yard run by Devin Singletary, however the were not able to complete the 2-point conversion, making it a 26-14 game.

The Pats took only took 4 minutes on their next possession to score when Harris ran it info 8-yards out, making it a 5 point game, 26-21.

Buffalo then took over from their own 25-yard line with 7:37 left to play. Aleen took them down the field, completing on three 3rd downs and one 4th and 1 in the process, before throwing a shovel pass to TE Dawson Knox for a score, taking a commanding 33-21 with 2:24 left to play.

Hyde then sealed the game for the Bills after his second interception of Jones on the day, moving them back into first place in the AFC East.

Next week, the Patriots host the AFC worst 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars.