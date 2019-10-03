Patriots add veteran kicker Mike Nugent

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Mike Nugent celebrates after making a 57-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL wildcard playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a reported season-ending hip injury, the New England Patriots have brought in a seasoned veteran to take over kicking duties.

The team announced Thursday that they’d signed Mike Nugent but didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

Nugent, 37, played in six games for the Oakland Raiders last season, converting all six of his field-goal attempts and going 4-for-5 on extra points.

The Ohio State product was drafted in the second round by the New York Jets in 2005. He’s converted 253 of 311 field goals and 363 of 377 extra points in his career, which consisted of four seasons with the Jets, six with the Cincinnati Bengals, and brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Oakland Raiders.