NEN Roundtable: Pats defense feast on Jameis Winston? And Julian Edelman memories

New England Patriots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Can this Patriots defense feast on another turnover prone quarterback in Jameis Winston? The panel also dives into how that unit will attempt to slow down Saints running back Alvin Kamara and whether or not Mac Jones should push the ball down the field.

Plus, a special topic on Julian Edelman as the former star receiver is honored at Gillette Stadium. The crew reminisces on his 12-year career in Foxboro.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19