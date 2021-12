ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 36,321 confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County since the outbreak began, according to public health officials. Since Saturday, 140 new positives were diagnosed, alongside 199 recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported one new COVID death as of Sunday morning. “I send my condolences to the latest Albany County family who has lost a loved one to COVID,” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said in a statement. “I continue to urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a shot and for those who are eligible for a booster, please get one. These are the best weapons to protect ourselves and our community.”