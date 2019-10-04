Devin McCourty named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots’ defense is off to one of its best starts ever and it’s unlikely their next opponent will put a stop to it.

The undefeated Patriots head to Washington this weekend with a league-best 243 yards per game allowed, 6.8 points per game allowed, and 10 interceptions.

Four of those interceptions were made by safety Devin McCourty—one in each of the team’s first four games of the season—who on Thursday was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month.

The Patriots on Sunday will match up against one of the league’s worst offenses in the 0-4 Redskins. Washington comes in averaging just 16.5 points per game and 296 yards per game (compared to New England’s 30.5 PPG and 362 YPG).

On Friday, the Redskins announced backup QB Colt McCoy would be getting the start after Case Keenum’s unimpressive start to the year and reported foot injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. It’s McCoy’s first action since he suffered a season-ending injury last December.

