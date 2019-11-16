Brady: Super Bowl loss to Eagles has no bearing on Sunday’s game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots hit the practice field Friday afternoon for a final tune-up before they head south to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

The Patriots are healthy, for the most part. They had full participation at practice and only a handful of players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game including S Patrick Chung, DL Danny Shelton, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Gunner Olszewski, according to the team’s injury report.

It’s a different story for the Eagles, with WR Alshon Jeffery and RB Darren Sproles both ruled out in addition to other weapons who have missed out on much of the season so far.

Still, Tom Brady and co. aren’t taking the Eagles lightly, especially on the road. It’s the first time the two teams have met since the Patriots were beaten in Super Bowl LII but on Friday, Brady said that loss has no relevance when it comes to this Sunday’s game.

“It’s a different team. It’s a big challenge for us to go in there and play a great football team,” he said. “There’s nothing about that game that’s going to impact the outcome of this one. We want to win, they want to win; it’s a big game, it’s a tough game.”

“They play well at home and they’ve got a really good team and they’re tough to beat,” Brady continued. “They’re good in all three phases and they’ve been a championship-level team the last couple of years. It’s going to be a great test for us.”

If the Patriots come out on top this weekend, it guarantees a winning record for the 19th consecutive season, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind the Dallas Cowboys with 21.

