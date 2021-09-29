Belichick: Relationship with Brady has ‘always been good’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they gear up for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Speaking to the media Wednesday morning, WR Jakobi Meyers said there’s a sense of urgency in the locker room, especially after last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

“We all understand the hype … but we’ve got a bad taste in our mouth from last week,” he said.

DL Lawrence Guy said all wins in the NFL are the same and their focus is getting back on track after falling to 1-2 on the season.

“Our focus is not on Tom Brady. It’s on the Buccaneers,” Guy said.

Spectacular day weather wise for #Patriots practice. @wpri12



RB James White was not there.

OL Trent Brown was back, so was WR N’Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/BkbSLs7VzX — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 29, 2021

Head coach Bill Belichick said he’s looking forward to the challenge of taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization, a lot for me, and I appreciate everything they’ve done,” he said. “I have a ton of respect for them, but this Sunday, we’re on opposite sides of the field. We’re going to do all we can to not make them enjoy the night.”

Belichick said the Bucs, who are also coming off a loss, always execute well offensively, both when it comes to the big things and the little things needed to do to win.

He also touched upon his relationship with Brady, which has been a topic of much speculation since Brady’s departure from New England in 2020.

“I think it’s good. It’s always been good,” Belichick said.

As for Brady mentioning he could play until the age of 50, Belichick said: “If anybody can do it, he probably can.”