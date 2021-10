DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The college admissions process can be stressful for students, but more than 50 seniors from Duanesburg High School know they will have at least one option for furthering their education.

SUNY Schenectady admitted all seniors from Duanesburg Junior-senior High School on Wednesday. SUNY officials said the purpose of the instant college admission events is to make college accessible to all students regardless of their socioeconomic status.