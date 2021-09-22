Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Week 3: Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to discuss Week 3 between the Saints and Patriots. With Tom Brady’s return right around the corner, New England can’t afford to look past New Orleans and drop below .500 for the second time in three weeks. Gresh explains where he wants Mac Jones to improve in his third game and how much of his success hinges on the play of the offensive line.

Morey also asks Gresh about his memories from the last time the Saints played at Gillette Stadium in October of 2013. Tom Brady found Kenbrell Thompkins in the back of the endzone with just seconds to play to steal a 30-27 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19